Award-winning producer and DJ Dlala Thukzin's community has been ravaged by the recent floods.
The floods left a trail of destruction in Lamontville south of Durban and surrounding areas.
On Wednesday flood victims had to be evacuated after heavy rains lashed the areas on Tuesday. .
The southern parts of Durban were worst affected, with five Lamontville residents swept away by floodwaters.
Dlala Thukzin, real name Thuthuka Zindlovu, took to his social media page to express his sympathy to the victims.
“Our hearts are heavy as we stand in solidarity with the families of Lamontville and the greater KZN region who have experienced immense loss and devastation. To those who lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods. We extend our deepest sympathies. No words can ease the pain, but please know that you are not alone. In times like these, unity and compassion matter more than ever.
“We call on everyone who is able — organisations, businesses, and individuals — to come forward and lend a helping hand. Whether through donations, volunteering or simply spreading the word, every effort counts. Let's come together to build, support, and uplift those in need,” he said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Amagear hit maker said he was saddened that people had lost their valuables in the floods.
“We are living in hard times. To see people from my community experience such a tragedy is painful. In due course we'll see how we can assist them.”
Dlala Thukzin rallies support for flood-hit Lamontville community
“In times like these, unity and compassion matter more than ever.”
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Award-winning producer and DJ Dlala Thukzin's community has been ravaged by the recent floods.
The floods left a trail of destruction in Lamontville south of Durban and surrounding areas.
On Wednesday flood victims had to be evacuated after heavy rains lashed the areas on Tuesday. .
The southern parts of Durban were worst affected, with five Lamontville residents swept away by floodwaters.
Dlala Thukzin, real name Thuthuka Zindlovu, took to his social media page to express his sympathy to the victims.
“Our hearts are heavy as we stand in solidarity with the families of Lamontville and the greater KZN region who have experienced immense loss and devastation. To those who lost loved ones, homes and livelihoods. We extend our deepest sympathies. No words can ease the pain, but please know that you are not alone. In times like these, unity and compassion matter more than ever.
“We call on everyone who is able — organisations, businesses, and individuals — to come forward and lend a helping hand. Whether through donations, volunteering or simply spreading the word, every effort counts. Let's come together to build, support, and uplift those in need,” he said.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Amagear hit maker said he was saddened that people had lost their valuables in the floods.
“We are living in hard times. To see people from my community experience such a tragedy is painful. In due course we'll see how we can assist them.”
Image: Facebook
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos