Days after announcing his departure from Radio 2000, DJ Sbu has changed his mind.
The media personality, whose real name is Sbusiso Leope, took to his timeline retracting the statement, saying he will be staying with the station for another year.
“I am pleased to let you know that I will be staying with Radio 2000, having concluded an agreement for another 12 months. Keep your ears tuned in to the big breakfast, weekdays 6-9am,” he said.
DJ Sbu made a comeback at the SABC studios in early 2023 after being fired from Metro FM after promoting his energy drink at the Metro FM awards.
According to Sunday World, Sbu resigned after “misreading” a letter the station sent to him and other on-air personalities ahead of the station kick-starting negotiations to renew his contract for another year.
'I'm staying': DJ Sbu changes his mind, will remain at Radio 2000
Journalist
Image: Grant Pitcher
