In early 2024, Somizi enrolled at the prestigious Villioti Fashion Institute in pursuit of becoming a qualified fashion designer.
“I am proud of myself for enrolling and studying fashion design and I look at myself now. I cannot believe I attended full-time since January until now. The improvement I am experiencing is exciting,” he previously told TshisaLIVE.
“In everything I have done, I've been self-taught. Cooking, presenting, singing, dancing, acting, producing, directing. Everything has been self-taught. I was fortunate to have the wisdom to know when to learn something for a change and not assume everything is going to be self-taught. Fashion was that thing.”
When he launched his brand in 2023, Somizi showcased stylish pants, shirts and tracksuits for children and adults — but admitted he almost gave up six months into the business after experiencing challenges.
“I was not making any profit. I only started making a profit in October, but that's the name of the business. In the beginning you are tested on how much you want it. I had to scale down and be hands-on physically, so I'm in a much better space now.”
WATCH | Somizi shares precious moment with his daughter amid 'deadbeat dad' allegations
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Somizi
Somizi Mhlongo has been under fire lately, with many labelling him a “deadbeat dad” after actress Palesa Madisakwane alleged he had not been financially supportive of their daughter Bahumi.
While Somizi's posts have been flooded with requests from his followers to address Palesa's allegations, Somizi has chosen to rise above the drama, showcasing a heartwarming moment with his daughter.
The media personality shared a video on his social media timeline of Bahumi wearing the first dress he had designed, which she wore to the Brutal Fruit Spritzer event.
In another TikTok post, Somizi said: “I am not going to stop my life because of everything else that's happening around my life. One thing I am very good at is not responding back. I will block you.”
Watch the video below:
In early 2024, Somizi enrolled at the prestigious Villioti Fashion Institute in pursuit of becoming a qualified fashion designer.
“I am proud of myself for enrolling and studying fashion design and I look at myself now. I cannot believe I attended full-time since January until now. The improvement I am experiencing is exciting,” he previously told TshisaLIVE.
“In everything I have done, I've been self-taught. Cooking, presenting, singing, dancing, acting, producing, directing. Everything has been self-taught. I was fortunate to have the wisdom to know when to learn something for a change and not assume everything is going to be self-taught. Fashion was that thing.”
When he launched his brand in 2023, Somizi showcased stylish pants, shirts and tracksuits for children and adults — but admitted he almost gave up six months into the business after experiencing challenges.
“I was not making any profit. I only started making a profit in October, but that's the name of the business. In the beginning you are tested on how much you want it. I had to scale down and be hands-on physically, so I'm in a much better space now.”
As Somizi navigates his fashion journey, he's drawing inspiration from renowned fashion designers such as Pharrell Williams. He said he's started sketching for his first runway fashion show which he plans to stage in September.
“I've always been interested in fashion and I knew one day I was going to venture into fashion, but I didn't want it to be a fly-by-night — or because I'm a celebrity I must take advantage of the status and sell T-shirts or merchandise.
“For me, it's taking the business seriously, that's why I decided to study. I know what the benefits will be. Already I speak the same language as my supplier, manufacturer and garment constructor.
“I am looking forward to entering high-end fashion spaces because I am creative.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos