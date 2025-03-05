Eastern Cape businessman Man B has threatened to slap Somizi Mhlongo for allegedly failing to fulfil his obligations as an MC at his birthday celebration.
Man B took to Facebook recently to accuse Somizi of unprofessional conduct, claiming he was disrespected by the media personality who chose to go on stage just once and leave the event.
“I can't keep quiet because they will continue taking chances with us. When you hire someone with your money and put them on the poster, some of their followers buy tickets to support the person they see on the posters,” he said.
“When you take your own money and bring it to an airport and they decide to promote a different event and say he wants a V-class. I used to respect Somizi, I used to love Somizi. But what he did, I hate him from today. I will slap him when I get him. He stole from me.”
‘He stole from me’, says Eastern Cape businessman at loggerheads with Somizi Mhlongo
Image: Oupa Bopape
Somizi clapped back at the claims, saying Man B’s team failed to provide transportation for him from the airport to his hotel.
He said he had to pay for his accommodation, ground transportation, security and return flights to Johannesburg.
“You were not going to get your money back because you inconvenienced me in a whole lot of ways. You can call me names, I honestly don't care. I don't know you. I hear you are a bouncer and you hit people. It is fine. I'm not afraid of you.”
