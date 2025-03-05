Rapper Yanga Chief speaks about his latest single 'What If' becoming a viral success

Rapper Yanga Chief has claimed the No 1 spot on the SA Spotify daily chart after the release of his album Lord Faku — The Life Of A Dyan.
His viral single What If has made him the first South African hip-hop artist to reach this milestone in four years.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Yanga Chief, real name Yanga Ntshakaza, said he signed up to learn the business and once he had completed his contract he was ready to become an independent artist.
“Major thanks to Sampra Development Fund for contributing to the financing of the album. They helped me kick-start my independent career.”
The 37-year-old said he was a little more selfish in this album and wanted to have fun rather than overthink it.
“I wanted to create music that was thought provoking. I didn’t pick a single for the album, I wanted the people to decide and they have said What If is the song. It’s a song for the ages. I wanted to capture something I know all of us South Africans share, which is a love for our country and our people.”
Yanga is grateful to have his latest release make such an impact. He prayed for this album to touch people’s hearts.
“I can only be thankful. I’ve always wanted to increase the range of all these genres. SA hip-hop to me wasn’t just boom-bap music. It infused a plethora of other genres.
“I wanted to tap into that again and show how flexible the genre is and how wide we as artists can cast our net. That it’s Xhosa speaks to the level of honesty the album has as well. I’m working on a Lord Faku album tour.”
