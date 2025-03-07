Moshe Ndiki has shared details about his previous relationships and spoke about his recovery journey.
The media personality and actor was married to reality star Phelo Bala for two years before they separated in 2020.
Moshe spoke of his biggest heartbreak because family was involved.
“I remember leaving court and crying in the car. My divorce rocked me,” he said in a recent episode of Podcast and Chill.
“My [divorce] was very nice and easy. There were assets or what not. Out of community [of property] without accrual.”
A year later Moshe found love again with Mzie, a relationship that has since fizzled out.
Moshe revealed Mzie cheated on him with his female cousin on Christmas Day, the day his father passed away, in his home and “again on my kid's first birthday”.
".I don't think I will ever recover from that. I'm going for therapy, on anti-depressants.”
Moshe previously spoke about what he thought went wrong in his marriage and revealed he endured infidelity many times.
“We had the same vision. I was ready. I knew myself and I think he was battling his own demons. I wouldn't say he was a bad person, he was battling his demons. I tried my best to facilitate his healing. I enabled a lot of actions in my marriage,” he said during an interview on Engineer Your Life.
“Towards the end I cheated because I had forgiven cheating seven times. I will never forget. I retaliated by cheating as well, instead of leaving. I enabled.”
‘I don’t think I will ever recover’ — Moshe Ndiki opens up about heartbreak and betrayal
Journalist
Image: Veli Nhlapo
