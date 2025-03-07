On Thursday, Somizi went live on Instagram with Man B to address the matter.
Watch the video below:
Somizi Mhlongo and Eastern Cape businessman smoke peace pipe
Businessman Mabjessie “Man B” Tyekana and Somizi Mhlongo have made amends after a heated exchange on social media.
This comes after Man B recently took to Facebook to accuse Somizi of unprofessional conduct, claiming he was disrespected by the media personality who chose to go on stage only once and leave an event early.
On Thursday, Somizi went live on Instagram with Man B to address the matter.
During Somizi's Live on social media video the pair seemed to have set their differences aside
“I'm all about love and peace. I'm putting my matter with Somizi to rest and I won't entertain it. I can see some people want to be famous by using me to attack Somizi. I don't have a problem with Somizi,” Man B said.
Somizi told Man B his people let him down.
“In the 45 years I have been in the industry, this was the worst event I have ever been to.I am the most professional person.”
Somizi asked ManB to apologise to him for his choice of words when confronting him about the gig, but he refused.
Watch the video below:
