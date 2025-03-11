Legendary singer Linah "Ebony" Ngcobo is celebrating 40 years in the music scene.
To mark this milestone, she is set to take the stage for a special one-night concert on March 29. The concert will feature a lineup of powerful artists, including Kholeka, Mmatema, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Puleng March, Amaponi Jacob and Candy Tsamandebele.
"I am utterly humbled and grateful to God for allowing me to celebrate 40 incredible years in the industry. It's a testament to His faithfulness and grace that I'm able to mark this milestone in good health and high spirits. I will forever be grateful to those who love and still support my craft," Ebony told TshisaLIVE.
"I believe that my passion, resilience and adaptability have been key factors in the longevity of my career. I've always been driven to push boundaries and explore new creative avenues, which has allowed me to stay relevant and fresh. Additionally I've been blessed to have had the opportunity to work with incredibly talented individuals who have inspired and motivated me along the way.
"Most importantly I've remained true to my art and my values, and I think that authenticity has helped me build a loyal following and endure in this ever-changing industry."
Legendary singer Ebony celebrates 40 years in the music industry
Entertainment reporter
Image: Supplied
Legendary singer Linah "Ebony" Ngcobo is celebrating 40 years in the music scene.
To mark this milestone, she is set to take the stage for a special one-night concert on March 29. The concert will feature a lineup of powerful artists, including Kholeka, Mmatema, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Puleng March, Amaponi Jacob and Candy Tsamandebele.
"I am utterly humbled and grateful to God for allowing me to celebrate 40 incredible years in the industry. It's a testament to His faithfulness and grace that I'm able to mark this milestone in good health and high spirits. I will forever be grateful to those who love and still support my craft," Ebony told TshisaLIVE.
"I believe that my passion, resilience and adaptability have been key factors in the longevity of my career. I've always been driven to push boundaries and explore new creative avenues, which has allowed me to stay relevant and fresh. Additionally I've been blessed to have had the opportunity to work with incredibly talented individuals who have inspired and motivated me along the way.
"Most importantly I've remained true to my art and my values, and I think that authenticity has helped me build a loyal following and endure in this ever-changing industry."
'Mafikizolo remains intact': Theo Kgosinkwe on Nhlanhla's solo pursuits
In addition to the concert, Linah will also host a music and acting workshop on March 28, aimed at providing local artists with valuable insights into the music and entertainment industry.
"We believe that this workshop, coupled with the concert, will serve as a significant milestone in the journey of many young Limpopo artists.
"By joining forces with us, you will be an integral part of a movement that will shape the future of our local entertainment industry and continue to inspire generations of performers and creators whilst preserving our rich heritage."
The workshop will cover topics such as:
The concert and workshop are part of a larger celebration of Linah's career, which has been marked by her tireless efforts to uplift and empower the next generation of artists.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos