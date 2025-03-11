Lilyfontein pupil Khosi, 15, wows ‘Eastern Cape Has Talent’ judges
In a thrilling display of vocal talent, stage presence and showmanship, 15-year-old Lilyfontein School pupil Makhosini “Khosi” Tauzeni took top honours in the Eastern Cape Has Talent competition in East London at the weekend...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.