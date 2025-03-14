Gospel star Lebo Sekgobela heartbroken as scammers con her fans

Gospel singer Lebo Sekgobela is devastated and disheartened after scammers sold counterfeit tickets for her show.
Lebo is hosting Worshippers Unleashed on March 29 at Emperors Palace and Gospel Love and Soul on April 26, with an exciting line-up that includes Mafikizolo, Jaziel Brothers, Xolly Mncwango, Puleng March, Maleh and Afrotraction.
According to the Lion of Judah hitmaker, it's heartbreaking that scammers sell fake tickets for her show.
“I don't think I'm the only one who has experienced such, as scammers have opened a fake ticket website to scam our fans whenever we host events. I think it really takes us back as artists. I feel it's those times where piracy was on a high level. It's like we are fighting a losing battle.”
Image: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape
Image: WhatsApp
Lebo said she feels they need ways to make the selling of tickets secure, because she saw the shift from cassettes to CDs and now they're digital “bad things” still happen and she has seen how it “destroyed the music industry”.
“It's discouraging, [you] think you plan something but somebody wants to come and ride on that idea by selling fake tickets, just to make money out of artists. So it's heartbreaking.
“I strongly feel we need to go back to the drawing board and think of a better option to sell tickets. I hope our people are more informed to know where to buy our tickets”
Image: Supplied
