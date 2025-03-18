Entertainment

Move to immortalise champion of indigenous music

Annual ‘maskandi’ festival set to be renamed after celebrated radio presenter Saba Mbixane

By LULAMILE FENI - 18 March 2025

The Eastern Cape government is looking at immortalising Saba Mbixane, a multiple-award-winning radio presenter who made African indigenous music, including maskandi, popular among the youth, middle-class, and professionals in the Eastern Cape...

