Ringo Madlingozi announces ‘Ikhwelo’ album tour

19 March 2025
Kgomotso Moganedi
Entertainment reporter
Afro-pop singer Ringo Madlingozi is getting ready for a nationwide tour
Image: Supplied

Multi award-winning Afro-pop singer Ringo Madlingozi will embark on a countrywide tour.

Ringo's new album Ikhwelo will be released on April 25 on all digital platforms, and the tour marks his return to the music scene after a stint in politics.

The Ikhwelo tour kicks off on May 24 in Burgersfort, Limpopo before concerts on June 7 and 8 in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, August 9 in Klerksdorp, North West, September 12 and 13in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, September 27 in Johannesburg, Gauteng and December 12 in  Cape Town, Western Cape.

In addition to his live performances, Ringo will host exclusive music workshops and masterclasses at select tour stops, sharing his knowledge with young and upcoming musicians.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, the Ngiyagodola hitmaker said he will bring fans a special musical experience of love, unity, and healing through his signature Afro-soul sound.

Ikhwelo is a call, one that reminds us that no matter how tough life gets, love and unity will always be our way forward. The album carries the energy of healing, awakening  and transformation. It speaks to the soul and reminds us that even in our struggles, we have the power to rise”, he said.

“This is a new body of work created with the same love and passion that has fueled my journey for more than 30 years. I want my fans to experience Ikhwelo in its purest form live, raw and straight from the heart”.

