“Gudla is on a campaign to dent the South African Traditional Music Awards (Satmas). If he had been upfront and transparent about his grievances about the licence disc we wouldn't be here now. We are getting ready to meet our stakeholders to resolve this issue.”
So said Satmas spokesperson Keletso Dlamini after rumours that Umhlobo Wenene FM's Monwabisi Gudla Bangi has been waiting for a licence disc from them and the log book.
In 2020, Gudla won Best Traditional Radio Presenter Of The Year at the Satmas and drove away in a new Nissan Datsun Go. However, Gudla told TshisaLIVE he has been playing hide and seek with the organisers of the Satmas getting his licence disc renewed.
“This issue is trying as I've been engaging and I feel like I'm driving a rented vehicle. They must just give me the log book so I can sort my car affairs in peace. We've been going back and forth for some time now. I've been sending them R800 for the licence or sometimes they'll pay the licence but the most important issue is getting a log book from them”, he said.
“How must I drive around in this car without a licence disc? Been reaching out to them since August with no luck. They're sending me from pillar to post, it's really unfair.”
Keletso dismissed Gudla's grievances, saying “we have been paying the licence disc and we courier it to him”.
“His manner of approach to this issue is inappropriate. He must read a contract carefully and it states that he must send money to renew the licence disc. In November we spoke to him and suggested he send an email. Up to now we've received no email from Gudla. He is being unprofessional.”
Umhlobo Wenene presenter wants car licence disc and log book from Satmas
'Gudla' won vehicle in 2020 awards
