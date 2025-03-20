'I'm a soft guy and God-fearing person, different from Mthunzi': actor Bongile Mantsai

Bongile made his anticipated return to Scandal after three years. He spoke to TshisaLIVE during the media screening at Sasani Studios in Balfour Park, Johannesburg.
“I've got mixed feelings. I'm excited, I thought Mthunzi was no more in the storyline. Coming back is to reconnect with the old Mthunzi and with what viewers liked about him. You must bear in mind, I've played many characters similar to this villain [Mthunzi]. I had to go back to my toolbox to see what happened before and how to reconnect.
“I grew up in a church family, my father was a bishop at a church in Stellenbosch. I feel I'm different from this evil guy [Mthunzi]. I'm a soft man and I'm a loner. I'm grateful for the opportunity of rejoining Scandal.”
Scandal head writer and creative producer Grace Mahlaba said Mthunzi's return was prompted by high viewership.
“We had to bring Mthunzi back as during that time we scored a high volume of viewership and his absence [started] a huge dialogue [about] why we let him go, so he is back and we're happy to have him.”
Entertainment reporter
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
e.tv soapie Scandal actor Bongile Mantsai says there's a huge difference between him and his character Mthunzi Mayiza.
The telenovela's executives invited members of the media for a screening and introduction to new cast members on Wednesday, promising new storylines and more drama.
Botlhale Baitsiwe, popularly known as Nia Brown, is set to star as Tshidi, Wright Ngubeni as Bostotso, Danny de Bruyne as De Wet, Owen Sejake as Sammy Day, Khutjo Green as Kedibone and Bongani Gumede as Ephraim.
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
