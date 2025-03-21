Sblack Entertainment excited about chance to perform on big stage with rapper Rick Ross

Hip-hop group Sblack Entertainment is hoping to perform on the big stage soon.

The group, which hails from Pietermaritzburg, has been shortlisted to share a stage with US rapper Rick Ross during the Durban Music Fest at Moses Mabhida Stadium on May 3.

They will battle it out in a competition at Rockets in Umhlanga on Saturday for a spot to perform alongside Ross.

Sblack Entertainment is made up of talented trio Sethula Shezi (TwostepZN), Thubelihle Cele (TheDopeKid) and Mthokozisi Mthembu (H.B).

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, TwostepZN says they are grateful for this opportunity to represent everyone back home and to inspire younger artists to believe in their dreams and their God-given talent.

“We are excited to have received a recognition of a lifetime to showcase our talent on a global stage, We, as up and coming talent from the small city of PMB which is flooded with talent, are certainly looking forward to this great opportunity. It shows hard work pays at the end of the day,” he said.

Another group member, TheDopeKid, said: “We intend to leave it all on that stage on Saturday and bring the victory home. To us this is more than just a competition. It is a significant historical piece that will go down in PMB's hip-hop history. — the first group from the city to share a stage with an international artist and other prominent South African acts.”

Blue Screen Entertainment, in a statement, expressed his pride in the support shown by the South African people for the festival.

“I am incredibly proud to see how the people of South Africa have embraced this show. As South Africa approaches the annual celebration of Human Rights Day, Blue Screen Entertainment has announced an exciting initiative to make the Durban Music Fest more accessible to all. From March 21 to March 26, 2025, tickets will be available starting at just R100, a significant reduction intended to honour the spirit of the South African people and to encourage tourism in the vibrant city of Durban. It’s also heartwarming to witness the dedication of the local government of KwaZulu-Natal towards the citizens of their city. This sale is a salute to them for their hard work and commitment to making Durban a thriving hub for culture and tourism. This initiative symbolises not just a celebration of music but also a recognition of the resilience and unity of the South African people. It encourages both locals and visitors to come together, enjoy the festivities and celebrate the values of freedom and human rights that are foundational to the nation,” it said.