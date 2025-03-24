'Big Brother Mzansi' fans raise more than R150,000 for runner-up Uyanda

Fans of Big Brother Mzansi season five finalist Uyanda Nhlangabezo, affectionately known as the “Honeybadgers”, have raised more than R150,000 to donate to him after his loss in the competition.
Uyanda emerged as the runner-up with 31.67% of the votes, finishing behind the season's winner, Sweet Guluva, who took home the grand prize of R2m with 53.48% of the votes.
Through influencer Mandisi Tshingana, the funds raised for Uyanda stand at R150,000, with a goal to reach R2m.
“Every cent donated will go directly to Uyanda to support his journey post-show,” Tshingana said.
“Your generosity fuels Uyanda’s future endeavours. Let’s keep uplifting our favourite housemate.”
Uyanda, a 24-year-old pedagogical teacher from Gqeberha, won the hearts of many during his time in the Big Brother house. His resilience and determination in the face of challenges resonated deeply with viewers.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Uyanda said he plans to start a charity with the money.
“This is something I appreciate so much. I was beating myself up, but being a runner-up is a win on its own, and I don't take it for granted,” he said.
“I want to start a charity to expose black children to the world. What I have been doing for the past few years is taking a couple of students who don't have access to the internet and applying for opportunities for them. I am passionate about anything to do with education.”
This is not the first time fans have raised money for their favourite housemates. Earlier this season, fans of housemate Ashley Ogle raised more than R400,000 after her journey was cut short.
In 2022, fans of season three contestant Themba Mabaso raised more than R500,000 and secured a two-bedroom flat in Johannesburg for him after he came third in the competition.
In a post-show interview, Uyanda expressed his gratitude to his fans, saying: “I'm super grateful. Thank you for the love and support and voting for me to reach this far in the competition. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be here; I appreciate it.”
The Honeybadgers have vowed to continue donating to Uyanda.
'Big Brother Mzansi' fans raise more than R150,000 for runner-up Uyanda
The goal is to reach R2m
Image: Uyanda Hlangabezo/ Facebook
