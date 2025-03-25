Entertainment

Ability to connect with fans pays off for ‘Big Brother’ contestant

After defeat in final round, Hlangabezo’s supporters raise R160,000 in token of appreciation

By LEBO MJANGAZE - 25 March 2025

Supporters of Eastern Cape Big Brother Mzansi contestant Uyanda “Honey Badger” Hlangabezo have rallied around to raise R160,000 within 24 hours of his departure from the show...

