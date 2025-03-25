Jonathan Butler has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Stellenbosch University (SU).
The internationally acclaimed musician donned a red graduation gown on Monday at the institution’s March graduation ceremony when receiving his Doctor of philosophy (DPhil), honoris causa, from the faculty of arts and social sciences.
Jonathan was honoured for his musical influence and contributions to arts and culture as a composer, songwriter and performer, and his dedication to creating platforms that ensure access to the arts for young people from marginalised communities.
In his acceptance speech, Jonathan said the nod was not only for himself but also for his family.
“This moment is a dream fulfilled, one that has come through beyond anything I could ever ask, think or imagine. It is a glorious day, one I will carry in me for the rest of my life. I stand before you deeply humbled. I am filled with gratitude and joy,” he said.
“Music became my teacher, my guide, my compass. Music has taught me discipline, courage, creativity and resilience. The journey was not easy for me. I wanted to use music to bring the world together, to make this world a better place, to see change in people’s lives, to see change in communities.”
Stellenbosch University honours Jonathan Butler with a doctorate
Journalist
Image: Supplied
Jonathan Butler has been awarded an honorary doctorate by Stellenbosch University (SU).
The internationally acclaimed musician donned a red graduation gown on Monday at the institution’s March graduation ceremony when receiving his Doctor of philosophy (DPhil), honoris causa, from the faculty of arts and social sciences.
Jonathan was honoured for his musical influence and contributions to arts and culture as a composer, songwriter and performer, and his dedication to creating platforms that ensure access to the arts for young people from marginalised communities.
In his acceptance speech, Jonathan said the nod was not only for himself but also for his family.
“This moment is a dream fulfilled, one that has come through beyond anything I could ever ask, think or imagine. It is a glorious day, one I will carry in me for the rest of my life. I stand before you deeply humbled. I am filled with gratitude and joy,” he said.
“Music became my teacher, my guide, my compass. Music has taught me discipline, courage, creativity and resilience. The journey was not easy for me. I wanted to use music to bring the world together, to make this world a better place, to see change in people’s lives, to see change in communities.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos