Singer Khaya Mthethwa to co-host 1Gospel's Easter special
Entertainment reporter
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Gagasi FM presenter and gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa will host 1Gospel's annual Easter special on TV this year.
Candice Modiselle will be his co-host on the show, which will air on DStv on April 18.
Khaya told TshisaLIVE it’s going to be “a weekend of incredible praise and worship with Spirit of praise singers and musicians”.
“People can expect great conversations and amazing songs we all love from our guest artists. I really feel honoured and privileged to be part of this musical special and co-hosting it with the talented Candice Modiselle makes it even more special,” he said.
Khaya is a pastor, gospel singer and composer. He is no stranger to presenting Gospel shows, which have included Mzansi Magic’s Gospel Alive, BET’s Rhythm and Gospel and SABC1’s Gospel Avenue.
He is popular for winning Idols SA season 8 and has also released a number of Gospel chart toppers such as Mkhulumsebenzi, Luvela Kuwe and Ushilo Wena.
Khaya co-hosts The Midday Connexion with DJ Sonic on Gagasi FM. “GFam is home to me. Being on The Midday Connexion Monday to Friday from 12pm-3pm is the best part of my day. Being on our third season with my co-host DJ Sonic has been a beautiful journey of building this show,” he said.
