Actor Siyabonga Thwala is back with new role in 'Smoke and Mirrors'

Seasoned actor Siyabonga Thwala is set to join e.tv's Smoke and Mirrors as Zwelethu.
Siyabonga is known for his characters in Isibaya, Empini, The Legacy and The River.
A source on the Smoke and Mirrors set said Siyabonga is having the time of his life mingling with his peers.
“Since Isibaya Bra Siya hasn't had luck with getting a full role or sticking to one production company as he did with Isibaya. He had a short stint in The River, but it looks certain he has earned himself a full acting role in Smoke and Mirrors.”
Another source said: “I think viewers will start to see him Thursday (April 10) or Friday (April 11). It's all systems go, his character is back for vengeance in Emnyameni.”
e.tv's publicist Thapelo Ramatsui confirmed the news: “I can confirm Siyabonga Thwala will join Smoke and Mirrors, his character will be Zwelethu and his first [appearance] will be [on] Friday.”
