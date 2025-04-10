SABC1 and Morula Pictures are welcoming Thuli Phongolo back to Generations: The Legacy as she reprises the role of Namhla Diale.
Namhla is ambitious, intelligent, cunning, slightly aloof and fiercely independent. Namhla has a complicated relationship with her parents, Lucy Diale and Jack Mabaso. She loves Lucy deeply but their relationship has always been a tough one to navigate.
Jack, on the other hand, wants to groom Namhla so that she can move into his world, which is a world that Namhla is intrigued by.
When Namhla returns, she is no longer the gawky, geeky, shy and awkward teenager derived from before. Her time living and working overseas has changed her. She has become worldly, confident in her skills and talent, and yearns for a big life. A life she thinks Jack can give her. But will Jack’s dangerous life be too much for Namhla?
“Returning to Generations: The Legacy feels like coming back home. I’m excited to reconnect with the cast, crew and fans and to bring new energy to my character’s journey,” Thuli said.
Thuli can be seen on the small screen again from Friday April 25 .
Meanwhile, Six Nyamane, who played the role of Nozipho Cele-Moroka, has bid farewell to the show. Her last stint on the show will be on April 24.
Thuli P returns to 'Generations: The Legacy' as Six Nyamane bids farewell
