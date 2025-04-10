The search for the next Miss South Africa is under way and actress Nirvana Nokwe has entered the competition.
Nirvana shared a video on her social media timeline speaking of her passion to drive social change through arts and culture.`
“Auditioning is something I'm quite familiar with as an actress, musician and entrepreneur, opening doors to unique opportunities and collaborations and today I audition for you my beloved South Africa,” she said.
“I propose that the sectors of sports, arts and culture as well as other humanities, collaborate to create a new brand of nation building . One that is rooted in consent education, equity design as well as cultural preservation. But we can't do this when the structures of these sectors remain a reflection of the unregulated and exclusionary past. Sports, arts and culture are the heart of social change and evolution.”
Watch the video below:
WATCH | Actress Nirvana Nokwe throws her hat in the ring for Miss SA
Image: Instagram/ Nirvana Nokwe
