WATCH | Actress Nirvana Nokwe throws her hat in the ring for Miss SA

10 April 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Actress Nirvana Nokwe audtions for Miss South Africa.
Image: Instagram/ Nirvana Nokwe

The search for the next Miss South Africa is under way and actress Nirvana Nokwe has entered the competition.

Nirvana shared a video on her social media timeline speaking of her passion to drive social change through arts and culture.`

“Auditioning is something I'm quite familiar with as an actress, musician and entrepreneur, opening doors to unique opportunities and collaborations and today I audition for you my beloved South Africa,” she said.

“I propose that the sectors of sports, arts and culture as well as other humanities, collaborate to create a new brand of nation building . One that is rooted in consent education, equity design as well as cultural preservation. But we can't do this when the structures of these sectors remain a reflection of the unregulated and exclusionary past. Sports, arts and culture are the heart of social change and evolution.”

Watch the video below:

