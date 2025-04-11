Zuko SA unveils new single ahead of his first one-man show

Zuko SA has unveiled his latest single Ndim Endinguye ahead of his highly anticipated one-man show.
Ndim Endinguye is a blend of Afro-soul and hip-hop.
The song draws inspiration from the traditional Methodist hymn Mandihambenawe Yesu, adding a fresh twist to the classic melody.
"The music speaks to the soul. This is a spiritual anthem to remind listeners they're not alone in their struggles. I want people to be motivated to reconnect with their spirituality after listening to the song," he told TshisaLIVE.
The singer, songwriter, and music producer is known for pushing his creative boundaries.
"I always make sure the music I create is higher than what I've ever produced or written before. This music has a fresh taste and meaning for anyone who has listened to my music before. The production is a bit different because it has a hip-hop feel."
Zuko SA is set to host his first one-man show called the at Joburg Theatre on May 2 to mark his five years in entertainment and celebrate the success of his album.
"I'm giving my supporters an experience one of my biggest projects, which is Umkhonto. My parents will be there so it is going to be exciting because the reason I do music is because of them. There will be surprises and guest performances as well. They are in for a treat."
"I'm giving my supporters an experience of one of the biggest projects which is Umkhonto I've done in my career. They are in for a treat."
Entertainment
Image: Masi Losi
