Lady Du took to her Instagram timeline on Monday to reflect on their close relationship, saying she was distraught after he died.
“Day three of the toughest days of my life. Baba, we were so close. God, why would you hurt me like this? To everyone who has supported me and sent messages I thank you,” she wrote.
“I'm a mess. I won't be myself for some time. I ask you to understand and respect that. God bless you. I ask that you respect and love your families. We are living on borrowed time.”
‘I’m a mess’ — Lady Du mourns the death of her father DJ Choc

Image: Instagram/ Lady Du
Lady Du is struggling to come to terms with the death of her father DJ Choc Ngwenya, who died on April 12 aged 51.
“At this time the Ngwenya family kindly asks for privacy as they navigate this profound loss. We are grateful for the outpouring of love, support and tributes shared,” the amapiano star said on her timeline.
