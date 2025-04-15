Xolani Khumalo is set to make a return to Moja Love after murder charges against him were withdrawn at the Palm Ridge regional court on Monday
He was facing charges of murder, robbery and malicious damage in connection with the filming of the show when an alleged drug dealer died in July when Xolanie and his team visited him in July 2023.
Moja Love decided to part ways with the Sizok'thola host after concerns were raised about "his knowledge and involvement in the unlawful incidents that led to the possible contamination of crime scenes, failed prosecutions of known drug lords and unfortunate tragedies that followed the filming of certain episodes".
On Tuesday, Moja Love shared a statement announcing his return to the channel for season 4 of Sizok'thola.
"I am grateful to be back at Moja LOVE, a place that is home to me. I have had an opportunity to reflect and I look forward to reconnecting with the amazing viewers and showcase my talent to Mzansi," Xolanie said in a statement shared with TshisaLIVE.
Moja Love's head of channel, Livhuwani Dagada said: "Xolani is known for his authentic and on-air engaging presence and we have seen how he has built a strong connection with the viewers nationwide. His return will continue to strengthen the channel's commitment in raising awareness on the plight of drugs and its impact in communities in collaboration with law enforcement."
‘Grateful to be back’ — Xolani Khumalo returns to Moja Love after murder charges withdrawn
‘I look forward to reconnecting with the amazing viewers and showcasing my talent to Mzansi’
Image: Thulani Mbele
