The highly anticipated Keyshia Cole — Live in South Africa concert has officially been cancelled.
This decision follows ongoing scheduling challenges with the artist’s team, who this week requested another postponement to accommodate the South African show within the American R&B singer's upcoming global tour happening later this year.
Despite rescheduling last year, followed by a further postponement due to the LA fire tragedy earlier this year, a video shared by the artist on social media confirmed the concert would finally go ahead next week. But the promoters have now announced it has been cancelled.
“Due to the latest request to push the date back again, the promoter has declined to proceed with further changes and has no choice but to cancel the event altogether.
“We are incredibly disappointed to let fans down once again,” Glen21 Entertainment said in a statement.
“South African fans have shown immense excitement and loyalty and we were truly looking forward to bringing Keyshia Cole to our shores. Unfortunately, under the current circumstances with a request for yet another postponement, we are unable to continue pursuing a new tour date yet again.”
Keyshia Cole concert officially cancelled after repeated postponements
Entertainment reporter
Image: Facebook
The highly anticipated Keyshia Cole — Live in South Africa concert has officially been cancelled.
This decision follows ongoing scheduling challenges with the artist’s team, who this week requested another postponement to accommodate the South African show within the American R&B singer's upcoming global tour happening later this year.
Despite rescheduling last year, followed by a further postponement due to the LA fire tragedy earlier this year, a video shared by the artist on social media confirmed the concert would finally go ahead next week. But the promoters have now announced it has been cancelled.
“Due to the latest request to push the date back again, the promoter has declined to proceed with further changes and has no choice but to cancel the event altogether.
“We are incredibly disappointed to let fans down once again,” Glen21 Entertainment said in a statement.
“South African fans have shown immense excitement and loyalty and we were truly looking forward to bringing Keyshia Cole to our shores. Unfortunately, under the current circumstances with a request for yet another postponement, we are unable to continue pursuing a new tour date yet again.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos