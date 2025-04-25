Women's excellence will be celebrated at the 10th edition of the Business Premium Jazz Festival. The Johannesburg leg is taking place on August 30 at 7pm at Carnival City, Ekurhuleni.
Amanda Black, Lira and Thandiswa to rock 10th Business Premium Jazz Fest
Image: Katlego Mokubyane
Women's excellence will be celebrated at the 10th edition of the Business Premium Jazz Festival. The Johannesburg leg is taking place on August 30 at 7pm at Carnival City, Ekurhuleni.
This year’s theme — “Embracing Women, Celebrating Excellence” — will shine a spotlight on SA’s most dynamic female voices in music, with headlining performances by Lira, Thandiswa Mazwai and Amanda Black.
With August being Women’s Month, the powerhouse artists will take centre stage on a night dedicated to honouring women’s impact in the arts, business and society at large, paying tribute to their brilliance, resilience and influence.
“This year we wanted to do more than entertain; we wanted to honour women as a whole. We are acknowledging the extraordinary women who have shaped our cultural landscape and continue to inspire future generations," said organiser Richard Ramudzuli of Thikho Events.
The festival is a premium lifestyle experience curated for high-value audiences, cultural influencers and business leaders. With a capacity for 4,600 guests, it offers an exclusive platform for luxury, networking and celebration.
"Over the past decade the Business Premium Jazz Festival has earned a reputation for excellence. We have drawn music lovers from across the country. The Johannesburg edition offers strategic opportunities for brands and partners to align with a prestigious event that blends music, luxury, empowerment and business into one unforgettable evening."
