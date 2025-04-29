Big Brother Mzansi season 5 runner-up Uyanda Hlangabezo has been named as an ambassador for MacG's alcoholic beverage Chillers Punch, with fellow contestant Beekay.
Uyanda said the venture felt authentic because he's always been a fan of the brand.
“I am excited to be the first ambassador for the brand, it's huge for me. I'm overwhelmed and excited. I can't wait to start working,” he told TshisaLIVE.
“Myself and people around me drink the beverage, even before I went into the competition. I'll be making people fall in love with the brand which I always do.”
While the founder of the brand MacG, real name MacGyver Mukwevho, is facing backlash after a recent episode of Podcast and Chill where he discussed Minnie Dlamini's break-up with plastic surgeon Brian Monaisa and made derogatory statements about the media personality, Uyanda said he had no issues being associated with the brand regardless of the matter.
Asked whether he would keep endorsing the brand he responded saying “yes” and declined to comment further.
Uyanda Hlangabezo unbothered by MacG's controversy, embraces Chillers Punch ambassadorship
Journalist
Image: Uyanda Hlangabezo/ Facebook
‘Big Brother’ star to receive big hometown welcome in Ngcobo
Uyanda said the ambassadorship entailed him travelling with the podcasts associated with the brand.
“There's money involved. I'll be travelling across South Africa promoting the brand. I'll be travelling [with] the podcasts [affiliated with the brand] as they tour the country. I will be there with them doing fun activations and events with them. Chillers Punch will also be part of my birthday celebration, it's more like a dream and I'm super excited.”
He is focused on how this opportunity will help him kick-start his dreams as he wants to help people who are less privileged in his community in the Eastern Cape.
“The ambassadorship will help me because there's money involved. I am going to use the money to give back to society. Having opportunities such as this that make my dream come true I cannot take for granted.”
It's been four weeks since the Big Brother Mzansi competition ended and he left the Big Brother house
Ability to connect with fans pays off for ‘Big Brother’ contestant
Uyanda has been booked and busy with various projects, including working as an MC and making appearances around the country.
“I've been busy all over the country and out of the country which has been beautiful. It's something I am getting used to, I've been busy with no rest since I left the Big Brother house. I'm an ambassador for Chillers Punch and Mzansi Magic so there's a lot I'm excited about.”
Uyanda is optimistic about his future in the industry and hopes this venture gets him involved with more brands and opens more doors.
“I'm a voice of change. It doesn't matter where you come from, you can achieve whatever you want and accomplish your dreams.”
