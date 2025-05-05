Being offered a job with 5FM comes with double surprise for Athi Baliso
Presenter, who has worked for several radio stations, says he is beyond ecstatic
East London-born broadcaster and producer Athi Baliso has officially joined SABC’s national radio station, 5FM — a milestone that marks the fulfilment of what he once considered a distant dream...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for Daily Dispatch subscribers.
Get access to ALL Daily Dispatch content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on The Herald, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.