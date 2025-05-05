This is how you interpret the "Crowning Greatness" theme. Known for an edgy style and love for a sculptural silhouette, Lamiez stunned in an all-black custom gown by Q'Mane. The outfit carries the air of an updated Maleficent dress made famous by the 2014 film, trading sharp lines for softer floral embellishments that make up the sleeves and bust of the look. Rather than a pixie or her iconic mohawk, Lamiez rocked a 1990s bowl or mushroom haircut, as it is affectionately known.
To avoid making the look a Halloween costume, she finished it with silver accessories, sultry smokey eyes and glossy skin-tone matching lips.
Lamiez, Loot Love, Rebecca: best and worst dressed at the Metro FM Music Awards
See which attendees were kings and queens and who fell short
Lifestyle Digital Editor
Image: Supplied
BEST
LAMIEZ HOLWORTHY
This is how you interpret the "Crowning Greatness" theme. Known for an edgy style and love for a sculptural silhouette, Lamiez stunned in an all-black custom gown by Q'Mane. The outfit carries the air of an updated Maleficent dress made famous by the 2014 film, trading sharp lines for softer floral embellishments that make up the sleeves and bust of the look. Rather than a pixie or her iconic mohawk, Lamiez rocked a 1990s bowl or mushroom haircut, as it is affectionately known.
To avoid making the look a Halloween costume, she finished it with silver accessories, sultry smokey eyes and glossy skin-tone matching lips.
LOOT LOVE
As one of the hosts for the night, it should come as no surprise that Loot Love chose to hit the black carpet in this angelic Scalo dress. The asymmetrical gown features the much-loved floral appliqué of the night to resemble angel wings and with beading that merges into the mesh used at the sleeves and the nude effect skirt. The crape-like fabric is draped to highlight the regal feel of the look, all topped with a pearl halo.
ZANELA POTELWA
Merging the bouquets and flowers many were handing out in the styling choices, Potelwa was among the top roses among some thorns. The gold and white combo immediately captures the essence of royalty, while the headdress becomes her crowning moment. Her House of Sass custom dress also features a corset constructed of petal shapes in a creamy cocoa leather, all to help highlight the white skirt and puffy bell sleeves. To not make the outfit visually boring, we see a front pleat on the skirt that allows the eye to travel from top to bottom.
ZOLA MHLONGO
Rather than crowns and florals, Mhlongo tapped on the theatrical shoulders of reality TV star and choreographer Somizi to create a gown "regally draped in honour". The true star of the outfit is the mermaid skirt that goes on forever. Rather than a straight waist or corset, the waistline is asymmetrical and merges the black velvet skirt with glittering beadwork that complements the nude and mesh top that resembles a skin-like chain mail for a medieval feel — all the more effective with padded shoulders and a sleek bun that we need to see Mhlongo in more often.
The dress also features bulky earrings that match the detachable sculptural piece that brings the kind of subdued drama we would love to see on a red-carpet look also worn by Somizi. Hopefully this creation, alongside bridal designer Bonginkosi Masango, is a lesson on how to be theatrical and chic at the same time.
WISEMAN ZITHA
Zitha was definitely tapping into the magic of Celine Dion with his all-white look. Matching up with the I'm Alive singer's backward suit at the 1999 Oscars, Zitha elevated it with dripping diamonds at the back (now front of the suit jacket). The loose-fit trousers also help create a shape for Zitha, who has narrow shoulders in comparison to Dion, making at a much stronger approach. However, while the glitzy diamonds give party in the front, the choice of a red tie makes it intern at the back.
WORST
REBECCA MALOPE
Yikes! Where do we begin with the gospel icon's nightmarish dress? While many South African stars are learning to lean away from overly layered and detailed outfits, Malope must have missed the memo. While her glowing vision with her beauty beat, not much is to be desired from an outfit better suited as three separate performance pieces for Cirque du Soleil. A mermaid tail finish rather than plumes would have done fine to keep the statement piece at the waist.
DINEO RANAKA
If there's one thing Ranaka is never going to be, it is boring — and perhaps that was the mood she went into this look with. The zany, multitalented TV personality seemed stuck in a number of eras, with the 1920s a clear influence in her all-black beaded creation. The biggest flaw of the look is the nude corset that makes it feel unfinished and uninspired for a red-carpet star who usually has a great eye for detail.
NDUMISO MDLETSHE
No, you are not reading wrong. One half of the stylish Blaq Diamond duo failed to deliver at this year's award show. While they've never been strangers to matching looks and public appearances in memorable styling, the theme for the black carpet proved too much for Mdletshe.
His oversized two-piece outfit didn't quite complement his shape and wears him rather than the other way around. While the sparkling details of Siphelele's red suit are a visual delight, the cropped hem and bolo give him a Michael Jackson appeal — a youthful yet playful approach to dressing up as the King of Pop for a night looking to crown musical achievements.
FOCALISTIC
For his Metro FM Music Awards debut, Focalistic was a little underwhelming on the fashion front. Never one to be scared of colour, fabrics or textures, the look needs a lot more. Perhaps capturing the power-dressing of a mafia boss, the outfit could have done with more accessories and striking sunglasses.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos