DJ Sbu has social media users reeling again as he denies he is the man behind the mask of kwaito star Mzekezeke.
In a recent YouTube video, the Radio 2000 presenter said he wanted to acknowledge Mzekezeke's contribution to the industry by expressing his gratitude for all he had done.
Sbu, real name Sbusiso Leope, said while people claim he is Mzekezeke, he is not.
“Out of all those Hollywood characters, he was a pioneer. He was a game changer and I drew a lot of inspiration from him and what we all did as a record label, but also what we all did as that kwaito generation. I'm glad the baton has been given to the younger generation with the amapiano sound which is taking over globally,” he said.
“I want to pay tribute to Mzekezeke. For me it doesn't matter who it is or who it was, wherever he is I am thankful. Until today people call me out on the street saying I am Mzekezeke, which is fine. I don't mind but I want to appreciate you my brother for making history in this country. I wanted to give you your flowers.”
Reacting to the video, X users called out Sbu for his claims.
“So he is giving himself the flowers. It was a genius idea and he pulled it off. Kudos to him We know he is the one ozakhele uZakhele,” wrote podcaster and Kaya959 presenter Sol Phenduka.
“DJ Sbu insists he is not Mzekezeke, which is fine, but why is he lying that he doesn’t know who that is? If the artist was signed under his record label his name and ID number is there on the official documents. He knows who that is,” an X user wrote.
‘We know he is the one’ — X users react to DJ Sbu denying he is Mzekezeke
Journalist
Image: Twitter/DJ Sbu/Instagram/DJ Sbu
DJ Sbu has social media users reeling again as he denies he is the man behind the mask of kwaito star Mzekezeke.
In a recent YouTube video, the Radio 2000 presenter said he wanted to acknowledge Mzekezeke's contribution to the industry by expressing his gratitude for all he had done.
Sbu, real name Sbusiso Leope, said while people claim he is Mzekezeke, he is not.
“Out of all those Hollywood characters, he was a pioneer. He was a game changer and I drew a lot of inspiration from him and what we all did as a record label, but also what we all did as that kwaito generation. I'm glad the baton has been given to the younger generation with the amapiano sound which is taking over globally,” he said.
“I want to pay tribute to Mzekezeke. For me it doesn't matter who it is or who it was, wherever he is I am thankful. Until today people call me out on the street saying I am Mzekezeke, which is fine. I don't mind but I want to appreciate you my brother for making history in this country. I wanted to give you your flowers.”
Reacting to the video, X users called out Sbu for his claims.
“So he is giving himself the flowers. It was a genius idea and he pulled it off. Kudos to him We know he is the one ozakhele uZakhele,” wrote podcaster and Kaya959 presenter Sol Phenduka.
“DJ Sbu insists he is not Mzekezeke, which is fine, but why is he lying that he doesn’t know who that is? If the artist was signed under his record label his name and ID number is there on the official documents. He knows who that is,” an X user wrote.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos