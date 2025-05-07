Scotts Maphuma has apologised to his supporters after recent backlash during his performances.
The amapiano star found himself at the centre of a heated debate about whether he will be able to maintain longevity in the music industry after videos of his live performances were met with lukewarm reception.
Scotts went live on Instagram on Wednesday with DJ Maphorisa during their studio session and when Maphorisa pointed out there were people angry with him for how he treated his fans, he responded, saying: “Those who are angry with me, I'm sorry. It's a misunderstanding. It doesn't make sense for Scotts to have an attitude. Peace magents.”
On X, Scotts penned a letter to God and his fans after receiving backlash.
“God, I know I can't handle it, it's too much. But I believe You have never forsaken me. I'm Your son, and I come to You,” he wrote.
“Whether you like me or not. I don’t give a damn. I’m here to grow, show up and stay true to myself. Congrats again to the #MMA2025 winners. My time is coming.
“Though I didn’t walk away with a win at #MMA2025, I’m proud to have stood among such brilliant minds. Big congratulations to all the winners. #MetroFMMusicAwards2025"
'Those who are angry with me, I'm sorry' — Scotts Maphuma apologises to his fans
Scotts has shared his frustration and struggle with the pressures of fame.
There have been videos of him retaliating when asked for pictures. Scotts has broken his silence on the matter.
“This is the last time I give attention to this. I swear I'm not money. I can't be loved by anyone. I can't deal with the fact that my life can't be private any more. You can't go to the mall and buy a pair of shoes, which is what I did for years, but now I have to think about being asked for pictures and it's OK. I don't mind if it's just a picture but I can't spend every minute of my life being Scotts Maphuma. When am I going to be normal again?
“Has South Africa thought about that? So if South Africa doesn't care about us, whether you're hurt or not in the mood, it could be anything because it's not like I live in [the] studio and make music all the time. Why should I understand always that these people are my fans — why? You tell a person that today I'm not feeling like taking pictures, all of a sudden you're rude. So I should give people my time and energy by force just because I'm who I am? I'm sorry. Cancel me South Africa — maybe I'll be free from you.”
