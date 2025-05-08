Sport, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has showered musician Lady Du with praise for her electrifying performance at the department's second G20 culture working group session dinner this week.
The event, held under the theme “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”, brought together delegates from 24 countries to discuss the role of culture in the world.
Lady Du was one of the artists who performed.
According to McKenzie, the Sihamba ngolayini hit maker “caused havoc and delegates refused to leave, she had them dancing the night away”.
“Lady Du is a boss of bosses,” McKenzie gushed.
“She had diplomats, ministers, ambassadors and people from the AU on their feet, no-one sat down. She's the gem of South Africa.”
WATCH | 'She's a gem': McKenzie praises Lady Du's performance
Image: ladydu_sa/ Instagram
McKenzie commended other talented artists who performed, including actor and singer Brian Temba, spoken word artist Napo Masheane, musician Siphokazi Maphumulo and Sethabile Hlabangane.
“The delegates were all in awe of the talent displayed. Important decisions were taken and agreed upon. We hosted dinner South African style.”
McKenzie delivered the main address during the opening of the two-day event. He emphasised its importance, saying it brings to the fore issues that have been neglected in Africa.
“It's important because there are many issues that have been neglected in Africa, we are putting those issues to the front.
“The theme underscores the commitment to positioning culture as a catalyst for solidarity, inclusive growth and sustainable development. The inclusion of culture as a dedicated working group reflects a growing global recognition of its fundamental role in achieving sustainable development goals, as outlined in Africa’s Agenda 2063.”
