Jazz artist Billy Monama will host the Mayibuye iAfrika concert in Johannesburg next month.
The concert returns for its third electrifying edition, this time with a “powerful youth unleash special” and legendary line-up. The musical experience takes place on June 28 and 29 at the Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein.
The concert will feature artists such as Soul Brothers, Maleh, Berita and many more.
Curated and directed by celebrated renowned guitarist, composer and author Billy, the 2025 concert will present a 4.5-hour musical journey that transcends generations. Backed by a 20-piece orchestra, masterfully arranged and conducted by Grammy Award-winning producer Joe Arthur, the soundscape promises to be nothing short of unforgettable, according to the organisers.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Billy said the event is aligning with South Africa’s youth month and honouring the role of young people in their “excellence, cultural diversity, resilience and optimism”.
“Mayibuye iAfrika celebrates South Africa’s rich musical heritage, revives the spirit of ubuntu and unity. It’s a call to preserve our stories, social cohesion and shape a progressive future through playing our part in community. This concert will be a feast for music scholars, aspiring and current musicians, as well as Maskandi, Kwela, Afro-soul, Mbaqanga and African jazz connoisseurs and fans,” he said.
Jazz musician Billy Monama excited about hosting 3rd edition of Mayibuye iAfrika concert
Entertainment reporter
Image: Refilwe Kholomonyane
