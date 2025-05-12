“Nomcebo's legal team is studying the full judgment and an appeal is being considered. While we respect the role of the court, we cannot ignore the bigger picture: this case represents more than a contractual disagreement — it is about the rights of an artist to be acknowledged, compensated and respected for their work. Nomcebo's battle is emblematic of the struggle faced by countless artists across the continent who are locked into unfair deals and denied their rightful earnings by powerful corporate entities. Nomcebo remains steadfast in her pursuit of justice.
'Nomcebo will not be silenced': 'Jerusalema' singer determined to continue fight for compensation
Pretoria high court dismissed her application on Friday
Image: Instagram/Nomcebo Zikode
Nomcebo Zikode has responded to the high court ruling in her dispute with Open Mic Productions.
Since 2021, Nomcebo has been at loggerheads with Open Mic Productions and Africori with claims she has not received any recording royalties for her contribution to the global hit song Jerusalema.
On Friday the high court in Pretoria dismissed the application and ordered the applicants to jointly pay costs.
Nomcebo and her managing company Emazulwini Productions released a statement calling the judgment flawed and troubling.
“Nomcebo has not received a cent in recording royalties from Open Mic Productions for her iconic contribution to the global hit song Jerusalema. Despite her pivotal role in a cultural milestone that united and inspired millions across the globe, she continues to face a lack of transparency and meaningful accountability from those who have profited from her work,” read the statement.
“To date, Open Mic has not adequately accounted to her in respect of revenues received from Jerusalema or other music released under their label. They have systematically sought to downplay her contribution and obstruct her professional progress while continuing to benefit from her creative labour.
“Nomcebo's legal team is studying the full judgment and an appeal is being considered. While we respect the role of the court, we cannot ignore the bigger picture: this case represents more than a contractual disagreement — it is about the rights of an artist to be acknowledged, compensated and respected for their work. Nomcebo's battle is emblematic of the struggle faced by countless artists across the continent who are locked into unfair deals and denied their rightful earnings by powerful corporate entities. Nomcebo remains steadfast in her pursuit of justice.
“This decision, while disheartening, only strengthens her resolve to exhaust every available legal avenue until fairness is achieved. She is grateful for the continued support of her fans, peers and the wider public and urges the music industry to reckon with the systemic issues this matter brings to the forefront. Justice delayed is not justice denied. The fight continues and Nomcebo will not be silenced.”
Meanwhile, Open Mic is set to have its day in court with Charmza The DJ in the Pretoria high court on November 17-18.
The case has been ongoing for five years, with Charmza claiming he is entitled to royalties from the 2020 hit song. Charmza's lawyer Stephen Hollis of Adams & Adams has chosen to take the case on a pro bono basis.
Weighing in on why it has taken so long for them to get a trial date, Hollis said the high court is often congested but he was eager to jump on board pro bono to see the DJ get justice.
“The attorneys representing the defendants in the matter threw every trick in the book at us, trying to delay and stall the matter in a bid to attempt to force our clients to withdraw the case should they run out of funding. This is another reason for taking the matter on a pro bono basis — to ensure these delaying tactics would not derail the matter and to ensure our clients will have their day in court and be afforded an opportunity to present their case and for justice to prevail.”
