Controversial podcaster MacG will breathe a sigh of relief after a complaint to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) was withdrawn.
Somandla Clothing and the Nduduzo Memela Foundation have announced they will withdraw their complaint against MacG submitted to the SAHRC after his comments about TV personality Minnie Dlamini.
The decision comes after Minnie confirmed she will pursue legal action against MacG. Both entities have stated they will support her in her legal proceedings.
After Minnie released a statement defending herself from the unsavoury remarks made by MacG about her hygiene, an organisation named the bipartite alliance chose to stand with her.
Somandla Clothing and the Nduduzo Memela Foundation laid complaints to the SAHRC in support of Dlamini. However, after she declared she would be taking legal action, the organisations decided it was best to withdraw and let Minnie fight the matter in court.
“We thank Minnie Dlamini for recognising our advocacy in defending her dignity. Effective immediately, the bipartite alliance will withdraw our complaint against MacGyver ‘Mac G’ Mukwevho from the SAHRC.
“Somandla Clothing and the Nduduzo Memela Foundation remain fully committed to protecting the rights of women and children in South Africa through sustained advocacy and strategic efforts.”
Complaint against MacG withdrawn
