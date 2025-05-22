Nathi Mankayi to headline 'Music In The Snow' in Eastern Cape

This year marks the show's fourth year. Music In The Snow has consistently sold out its shows, attracting visitors from around the country.
Image: Supplied
Nathi Mankayi has been announced as this year's headline act for the Eastern Cape's Music In The Snow festival.
The singer will be joined by Zuko SA and Langa Mavuso who are making their return to the festival this year.
The highly anticipated event at the mystical Hogsback Mountains from July 18 to 20 promises to surpass its previous successes, with an exciting new format that showcases the best of Hogsback's natural beauty and attractions.
This year marks the show's fourth year. Music In The Snow has consistently sold out its shows, attracting visitors from around the country.
Founder Mlindi Ntloko attributes this success to the event's unique blend of music, nature and adventure: “We're thrilled to build on this momentum in 2025 with an expanded programme that offers something for everyone.”
This year's event kicks off on July 18 with a cocktail party and whisky tasting experience at a separate venue, offering attendees a range of styles to enjoy. The popular hiking excursions will also be expanded to include mountain biking trails led by experienced guides.
“We're committed to making Music In The Snow an inclusive and immersive experience that showcases the full range of Hogsback's offerings,” said Ntloko.
“From music and nature to adventure and relaxation, we invite visitors to join us for an unforgettable weekend in one of South Africa's most breathtaking destinations.”
