Congratulations are in order for Scotts Maphuma after he purchased a brand new BMW M4 and luxury home.
The amapiano sensation was beaming with pride as he took to Instagram to share the news with his followers.
Scotts shared a picture of his new purchases attributing his success to God.
“When the time is right, I know the Lord will make it happen. House + M4 1. It can only be God,” he captioned the post.
Scotts Maphuma celebrates new home and luxury car purchase
Journalist
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
