Entertainment

Scotts Maphuma celebrates new home and luxury car purchase

31 May 2025
Joy Mphande
Journalist
Scotts Maphuma makes two luxury purchases.
Scotts Maphuma makes two luxury purchases.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Congratulations are in order for Scotts Maphuma after he purchased a brand new BMW M4 and luxury home. 

The amapiano sensation was beaming with pride as he took to Instagram to share the news with his followers. 

Scotts shared a picture of his new purchases attributing his success to God. 

“When the time is right, I know the Lord will make it happen. House + M4 1. It can only be God,” he captioned the post.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

SO MANY SHARKS! Sardines netted at Port Edward #sardinerun2025 ...
Trump again criticizes Putin as Ukraine war heats up | REUTERS