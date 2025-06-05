Award-winning rapper Big Zulu is stepping into a brand-new role: proud musical dad.
The Mali Eningi hit maker, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, is known for his hard-hitting bars and unmistakable Inkabi rap style — but now he's proving that talent runs in the family.
Earlier this week social media went into a frenzy after a video clip surfaced showing Amapiano superstar Kabza De Small behind the studio desk, with the caption: “New music coming soon from Kabza De Small and Big Zulu.”
Naturally fans assumed the lyrical giant was making a surprise collab with the Amapiano king. But Big Zulu quickly set the record straight. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he clarified that the voice in the video wasn’t his — it was his 14-year-old daughter, who’s been quietly working behind the scenes on her own musical journey.
“You know that voice? It wasn't me. That’s my daughter,” he revealed with a proud grin.
“I'm preparing her for the music industry. We’re working on her song, and I want to release her single. I just want her to understand the different sounds of music in the studio.”
It looks like she’s off to a strong start, having already recorded a track with Kabza De Small himself — talk about a power debut!
Big Zulu gives his 14-year-old daughter a taste of studio stardom
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram
Award-winning rapper Big Zulu is stepping into a brand-new role: proud musical dad.
The Mali Eningi hit maker, whose real name is Siyabonga Nene, is known for his hard-hitting bars and unmistakable Inkabi rap style — but now he's proving that talent runs in the family.
Earlier this week social media went into a frenzy after a video clip surfaced showing Amapiano superstar Kabza De Small behind the studio desk, with the caption: “New music coming soon from Kabza De Small and Big Zulu.”
Naturally fans assumed the lyrical giant was making a surprise collab with the Amapiano king. But Big Zulu quickly set the record straight. Speaking to TshisaLIVE, he clarified that the voice in the video wasn’t his — it was his 14-year-old daughter, who’s been quietly working behind the scenes on her own musical journey.
“You know that voice? It wasn't me. That’s my daughter,” he revealed with a proud grin.
“I'm preparing her for the music industry. We’re working on her song, and I want to release her single. I just want her to understand the different sounds of music in the studio.”
It looks like she’s off to a strong start, having already recorded a track with Kabza De Small himself — talk about a power debut!
Image: Facebook
“There’s one song she did with Kabza De Small. She still needs to go back and finish recording it, but I want to release her song before the end of the year,” he added.
While the name and sound of Big Zulu’s young protégé are still under wraps, the buzz is real. With the mentorship of one of South Africa’s most respected lyricists and a co-sign from Kabza, fans are already counting down the days to her official debut.
From Inkabi to Dad-kabi, Big Zulu’s next chapter is all about legacy — and the next generation of Zulu royalty.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos