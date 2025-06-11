Mlindo The Vocalist marks milestone with ‘Emakhaya’ doccie watch party

Mlindo The Vocalist is taking a moment to reflect on his musical journey by hosting an exclusive watch party for his long-anticipated Emakhaya documentary.
Surrounded by friends, collaborators and key figures who have played vital roles in his rise to fame, the intimate event marks a celebration of legacy ahead of his return with new music.
After bursting onto the music scene in 2018, Mlindo cemented his status as a breakout artist with the release of Emakhaya, his multi-platinum and award-winning debut album.
“Emakhaya is a special album for me and my fans,” said Mlindo. “It relates to so many people and households countrywide as it breaks down our daily problems and real-life experiences. I feel like Emakhaya is music for the soul, and it’s hard to forget or get over that album.”
With the Emakhaya documentary, Mlindo offers fans behind-the-scenes glimpse into his beginnings. Shot five years ago during the early days of his career, the film chronicles his journey from unknown talent to household name, a journey coming full circle as he prepares for his third album, Uhambo – The Journey.
“We shot the documentary when I was young and new to the industry,” he said. “A lot has happened since then, but it fits perfectly with the new album. It shows how and where my journey started.
“I think fans appreciate the authenticity in the songs. Emakhaya couldn’t fully tell my story as I was figuring myself out. My second album Lindokuhle was more personal. I got to work with people I admire including Ami Faku, Ishmael and Mthunzi. With Uhambo, I’ve grown musically and embraced a fusion of different styles and experiences.”
Set to premiere soon, the Emakhaya documentary promises fans raw, emotional and authentic moments as Mlindo invites them into his home and heart.
“Fans will get to see my family and where I’m from, my siblings, my mother. They’ll get to meet the real Lindokuhle. They’ll witness how Mlindo The Vocalist came to be.”
Mlindo is gearing up to drop his latest single Inkomo Zika Baba, featuring long-time mentor DJ Maphorisa and Cowboii. A return to his amapiano roots, the track signals the beginning of a new chapter.
“It felt right to start the Uhambo journey with the song. DJ Maphorisa was there at the beginning. Our first big hit Amablesser came from that collaboration. The new track is a nod to the past and a step toward the future.”
Mlindo The Vocalist marks milestone with ‘Emakhaya’ doccie watch party
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/Mlindo
