Connie Ferguson speaks on how she is taking SA to the world with 'Kings of Joburg' season 3

When King of Joburg made its debut on Netflix in 2020, it changed the tapestry of South Africa's film industry, transcending conventional boundaries.

Ahead of the premiere of its highly anticipated third season, the executive producer of the show, actress Connie Ferguson has spoken about what people can expect to see in the action-packed show.

“There was only one objective [with season 3], it was to outdo season one and season two. We had exceptional seasons but this is our third. We had a lot of learnings from season one and season two, now we had to come back and show exactly what the kings of Joburg are made of,” she told TshisaLIVE.

“Based on season one and season two, you guys think you know what to expect but trust me, you do not know what's coming. It's an all-round entertaining and adrenaline rush type of show, something that you've never seen before in SA, that's all I can say.”

Connie went on to speak about the vision and journey of Ferguson Films with the show.

“You can achieve so much more when you collaborate with other people when you are not working on your own. Ferguson Films has done a lot of local productions working with my late husband Shona Ferguson and myself.

“We created Kings of Joburg, we had a bigger picture, we wanted to cross over the borders of SA, we didn't just want to focus locally. We got together with the producer Samad Davids, we sat, brainstormed together, talked about taking SA to the continent and to the world, and bringing the world to SA. I believe that's exactly what we did with this show.”

The series has featured American stars. American actress and director Terri J. Vaughn played a pivotal role and now, in this coming season, Malik Yoba is set to make his debut on the show.

American film producer and director Samad Davis, who has always been part of the show, spoke of how he's proud to see and be a part of something that can compete internationally.

“Hollywood is not a destination, it's a level of execution. This is Hollywood, this is what Hollywood is about. It's not about making it to LA, it's about doing great work where you are. These actors can work anywhere on this planet and they are fantastic. Just as much as we have rockstars on the show, there are other people working hard behind the scenes.”