Kelly Khumalo delivered a hard-hitting Father's Day message when speaking about parenthood.
The singer is the mother of three children — her firstborn son Christian from her relationship with Jub Jub, who she has publicly accused of abuse, and her two daughters, Tingo, who she shared with the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, and Luna, who she reportedly shared with former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mthokozisi Yende.
Kelly, who has been adamant she would not allow Jub Jub into Christian's life until he turns 18, took to her TikTok to chastise fathers who claim they want to be in their children's lives but have never made an attempt, even legally, to get access.
“Fathers are celebrating the fruits of being fathers, not social media dads who are social media sperm donors, who are only fathers on social media. There is no trace of their existence in their children's lives and their excuse is 'the mother of my children doesn't want me to see the children'. If you haven't been in the child's life for many years you are no longer the father of the child, even if you decide to resurface and take responsibility. You are going to be the uncle. My husband and I will father and mother our children. You will be the uncle.”
‘If you haven’t been in the child’s life for many years, you are no longer the father’ — Kelly Khumalo’s message to absent dads
Journalist
Image: Oupa Bopape
Jub Jub has attempted to connect with his son despite Kelly being adamant about not co-parenting with him.
“I’m happy with my son hating me later, I’m totally happy with that. I’m raising an honourable man the best way I know how and what I have experienced at the hands of that person is enough for me to close the door completely,” Kelly said during her interview on Behind the Story.
In the first episode of her Showmax Original reality series Life With Kelly Khumalo season 3, she reiterated her stance: “I know a man who wants a relationship with his child when I see one. I will never stand in the way of that. Don't disrespect me.”
