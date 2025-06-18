After drawing more than 10,000 festivalgoers to its debut in 2024, the Cape Spring Experience is set to return on October 25 and it's promising to be bigger, bolder and more beautiful.
Held again at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse, think music, food, fashion and a lot of Cape Town magic. Last year’s inaugural edition was described as a “love letter to the Mother City” and this year the team behind the Experience is looking to raise the bar.
Leading a star-studded line-up is Zonke Dikana, the soulful songstress whose voice and songwriting have long been part of the soundtrack of South African life.
Joining her on the bill are Big Zulu, DJ Zinhle, Jaziel Brothers, Zuko SA, Bravo Le Roux and DJ Thela — a genre-bending line-up that captures everything from amapiano to soul, isiZulu storytelling to Cape Town hip-hop. It’s a musical experience tailored to the heartbeat of a diverse nation.
Festivalgoers can look forward to curated food stalls, local wine and cocktail lounges, fashion activations and lifestyle experiences that showcase the rich creativity Cape Town is known for. The festival also prides itself on impact.
The organisers say it’s about more than just a good time. It’s about community upliftment, youth employment and SMME development. By supporting local vendors, giving emerging artists a stage and inviting authentic cultural participation, the event has become a space where culture meets commerce.
“This is an event that is proudly South African, globally relevant and deeply connected to the people,” the organisers said.
Zonke to headline return of Cape Spring Experience in October
Entertainment reporter
Image: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
