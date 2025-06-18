Afro-pop singer Vusi Nova is set to ignite the stage at the Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert this weekend.
Remoakantse Holdings has officially announced the return of the musical showcase on Saturday at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Judith Sephuma, Ringo Madlingozi, Afropop heavyweights Mafikizolo and Bongo Maffin, Jaziel Brothers, Presss and Vusi Nova are scheduled to perform.
Somizi Mhlongo will hold down the mic as MC.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Vusi Nova, who is gracing the concert stage for the third time, couldn’t hide his excitement.
“There’s something magical about the Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert. It’s not only a show; it’s a gathering of hearts through music. I’m honoured to be part of a line-up that celebrates who we are as South Africans through soul, rhythm and unity” he said.
Vusi Nova among stars for Gauteng Soul and Jazz Concert this weekend
Entertainment reporter
Image: Sino Majangaza
