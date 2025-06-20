The music video mirrors that sentiment, set against the backdrop of township streets and filled with real local businesses and people. From spaza shop owners to aspiring creatives, students and families, the visuals are a powerful representation of pride, hustle and hope.
DJ Sabby's new single 'Shelele' is a banger
DJ Sabby is back and he's bringing the heat with his latest single, Shelele, a high-energy anthem that not only showcases rising local talent but also pays tribute to the unstoppable spirit of Mzansi's everyday heroes.
The new track features a powerhouse line-up including Loki, LMK, Obren, Ndaba Ndaba and Khalipha. The song bursts with vibrant rhythms and a celebratory tone, perfectly matched by a dynamic music video that’s as much a love letter to South African townships as it is a visual feast.
“This song is about celebrating every success, no matter how big or small,” DJ Sabby told TshisaLIVE. “It’s a reminder that every win from starting a business to passing an exam is worth shouting about.”
Shelele is more than just a party starter; it’s a heartfelt ode to community and resilience.
The music video mirrors that sentiment, set against the backdrop of township streets and filled with real local businesses and people. From spaza shop owners to aspiring creatives, students and families, the visuals are a powerful representation of pride, hustle and hope.
Known for his infectious energy and visionary work in music, radio, and TV, DJ Sabby is no stranger to breaking boundaries. The award-winning broadcaster, currently hosting The Best Mornings on Metro FM, continues to redefine what it means to be a cultural tastemaker.
With a legacy that includes hosting Mzansi Magic's Clash of the Choirs, leading YFM’s longest-running drive time show The Best Drive, and co-creating the global #OneLoveCrew movement with BBC 1Xtra's DJ Ace and Power 105’s Nyla Symonee, Sabby is a man on a mission.
With Shelele, he’s not only dropping a banger for your playlist he’s sparking a movement of celebration, unity and unfiltered local joy.
