Grammy-winning Tyla partnered with 5FM to surprise a local student at his matric dance.
Tyla, who spends much of her time in Los Angeles, jetted off to SA and St Stithians Boys’ College in Joburg to make Mollwane (“Mo”) Madiba's dream of having her as his date come true.
“From the US to South Africa! I’m so grateful to the 5FM team — you guys honestly revived this moment for me. It’s just been an amazing thing. It’s going down in the history books! I was literally dateless because I asked Tyla … and then Tyla pulled through! I’ll never forget it! On the dancefloor she said, ‘Come, we’re singing!’ and shouted ‘Mollwane and Tyla for MD!’ I heard her say that I’m a gentleman, by the way. Thank you, Tyla!” Mo said.
Since February, Mo had been campaigning using the hash tag #MOandTYLAForMD, pleading with Tyla to join him on his special day, shooting him up trends lists as his TikTok video was shared across the globe, finally getting the attention of the superstar.
The post even got the attention of the 5FM team, who decided to help him reach his goal.
Though Tyla had previously mentioned she would not be able to attend, weeks down the line saw the singer performing her latest single Is It at the Mears Hall in the school.
“When we saw Mo’s video, we knew we had to get involved and pull all the strings we can,” said Masi Mdingane, Business Manager for 5FM and Good Hope FM.
“This is what 5FM is about — moving the youth of South Africa, celebrating their courage, and amplifying the voices and stories that inspire the nation. If it means asking Tyla for one epic surprise, then that’s what we do. Thank you to Tyla, her family and her team for making this happen … and to Mo and Saints for starting a fire that’ll burn in many hearts for a long time to come.”
Tyla jets to SA for matric dance surprise visit
Celebrity singer responds to request from 'Mo' to join him at matric dance
Journalist
Image: Supplied
