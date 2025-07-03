While Simphiwe's vague post has her fans worried, she remains mum about the details.
'For the past 5 years I’ve been stolen from' — concern mounts for Simphiwe Dana after cryptic post
Image: Masi Losi
Growing concern has flooded Simphiwe Dana's timeline after she shared a cryptic post.
The singer took to her timeline on Wednesday, expressing frustration about betrayal.
“I'm getting madder by the moment. I know I bring genius things. For the past five years I’ve been stolen from. My people have been a part of it. I’m tired. The betrayal is painful.”
While Simphiwe's vague post has her fans worried, she remains mum about the details.
This year marks her 20th year in the music industry.
To celebrate the milestone, Simphiwe is preparing for performances in Moscow, Russia. She will perform her theatrical production Moya at the Chekhov International Theatre Festival next month and hopes to follow it up with a wider tour.
“I know there are a number of artists who have stood the test of time, but for me to be one of them is, wow. It’s unbelievable.
“I have had my ups and downs, but there’s a certain level of loyalty I have received when it comes to my work. Being out there, open and raw and honest has resonated over the course of these 20 years.”
