Award-winning Afro-soul powerhouse Siphokazi is making a highly anticipated return to the stage and this time she's doing it with heart, healing and a message that transcends music.
On July 26, the velvety-voiced songstress will headline “The Timeless Music Encounter With Siphokazi” at the Cuba BLK Lounge, inside Durban's Moses Mabhida Stadium.
Presented as part of the Soul UpClose Live Music Sessions (SULMS), the evening promises more than just a performance. It’s a curated moment of reflection, storytelling and timeless sounds, Siphokazi style.
“I want people to hear the truth behind the glamour — the struggles, the trauma, the healing ... and the freedom. My fans can expect to be served with my signature hits such as Amacala, Ubuntu Bam and more, all wrapped in an evening designed to honour both my music and the meaning behind it,” Siphokazi told TshisaLIVE.
“This is for anyone who’s ever needed a reminder that their story matters,” she added.
In collaboration with Spotless Worx SA, Pathsela Music and SULMS, Siphokazi will lead a pre-show media drive, offering a rare and raw look into her journey from a label-signed star to an empowered independent artist.
The encounter marks her return not just as a performer, but as a woman who has transformed pain into power and is sharing that transformation with the world.
Siphokazi set to stir souls in Durban with 'The Timeless Music Encounter'
