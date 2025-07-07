Cala-born gospel artist set to release new album
‘The message I want to convey is that people should have faith in God’
Eastern Cape gospel artist Melikhaya May is preparing to release his highly-anticipated new album, Yangena Intlahla Ekaya, this spring...
