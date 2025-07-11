The new reality series The Insurance Apprentice is set to shake up Thursday nights.
Insurance has never looked this exciting. Viewers are in for a powerful blend of brains, ambition and drama with the launch of The Insurance Apprentice, airing every Thursday at 7pm on SABC3, starting on July 17.
The high-stakes reality-style competition is headlined by Sasria and aims to spotlight the next generation of insurance industry leaders.
Hosted by charismatic Pabi Moloi, the show promises eight gripping episodes packed with real-world insurance challenges, boardroom tension and career-defining moments.
“Hosting season 11 of The Insurance Apprentice is an exciting and rewarding experience,” said Pabi. “Each episode gives me the chance to engage dynamic young professionals shaping the future of insurance. I’m inspired by their resilience and drive.”
The Insurance Apprentice is no ordinary competition. Over the course of a week, 10 ambitious contestants will face a rigorous gauntlet of challenges designed to test their knowledge, leadership and innovation. Each task is rooted in real industry scenarios — with eliminations along the way as contestants vie for the title.
“This show breaks the mould,” said Muzi Dladla, executive manager: stakeholder management at Sasria. “Sasria is proud to sponsor The Insurance Apprentice as it drives awareness, inspires the next generation and highlights the essential role insurance plays in building resilient economies.”
'I’m inspired': Radio jock Pabi Moloi bags SABC TV gig
Entertainment reporter
Image: Instagram/ Pabi Noloi
